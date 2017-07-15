A possible end to mission Red Planet? NASA can't send humans on Mars due to lack of money!

New Delhi: US space agency NASA has admitted that it cannot afford to send humans on Mars because it lacks enough funding.

The space agency has been in news for years regarding the future possiblity of sending humans on the red planet.

As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, a meet of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronauts held on July 12 and NASA admitted the same in the meeting.

However, it’s not that easy, especially with “too little funds”. “I can’t put a date on humans on Mars, and the reason really is…at the budget level we described, this roughly two per cent increase, we don’t have the surface systems available for Mars,” said NASA’s chief of human spaceflights William Gerstenmaier.

“And that entry, descent, and landing is a huge challenge for us for Mars.”

The report further mentions that private companies like SpaceX and blue Origins are preparing for Mars landing mission and the former had announced its aim to land humans on the planet in 2025.