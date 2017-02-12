A 'sideway' look at Earth makes for a jaw-dropping view! - ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares enchanting image

New Delhi: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have showered us with stunning photographs taken from their vantage point in the space station's cupola.

We have been showered with envy-inducing photographs of how places around the world look like from a distance of 250 kilometres above the Earth.

The images beamed back from high above are truly a sight for sore eyes and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, it seems, can't get enough of the grandeur of the views. His friendship with his camera lens seems to be a tight one.

The space first-timer has been treating his followers on a daily basis with some of the most breathtaking photographs, ever since he joined the ISS crew in November, 2016.

Even though many astronauts who are former residents of the space station have put out some of the most gorgeous images of our home planet for the world to see, Pesquet's latest image has us all in complete awe.

Pesquet's most recent image shows the Earth from a sideways angle and we don't think we have seen something so enrapturing.

Thomas Pesquet thinks so too, since he wrote: “Looking down at Earth's features, I often forget that looking sideways is equally impressive!”

Although our home planet truly is beautiful, regardless of any angle a photograph is taken from, this sideway image totally takes the cake!

Have a look!