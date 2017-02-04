Amazing view of La Réunion with volcano visible between the clouds from ISS!

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, has shared a breathtaking view of La Réunion with the volcano visible between the clouds.

The image was shared with his social media followers and space enthuaists on February 3, 2017, captioned as,''Another view of La Réunion, the volcano is visible between the clouds! https://flic.kr/p/RExhPz #FridayIsland''.

Check out his tweet: