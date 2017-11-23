Apollo 17 moon landing a hoax, claims conspiracy theorist - Know why

New Delhi: NASA's first manned lunar mission in 1969 – Apollo 11 – is considered to be one of humanity’s biggest achievements.

Ever since man first set foot on the moon, the lunar missions have been a topic of heated debate, especially among conspiracy theorists who have sought to debunk them.

One such 'conspirator' – a keen-eyed stargazer – has now come forward to claim that he has spotted something strange in a photograph which suggests that the sixth and final moon landing, never happened.

According to the Daily Mail, a video uploaded to YouTube by a user named Streetcap1 focuses on an image which purports to show a 'stagehand' reflected in the visor of an astronaut after Apollo 17 landed.

The Apollo 17 mission crew comprised Commander Eugene Cernan, Command Module Pilot Ronald Evans, and Lunar Module Pilot Harrison Schmitt.

Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent about 22 hours on the lunar surface while Ronald Evans orbited overhead.

The team conducted a series of experiments, including seismic profiling, atmospheric compositions and lunar sampling, but the theorist claims that all of it is a hoax.

The video clip – which has garnered more than 17,00,000 views – contains a commentary by Streetcap1, who comments on the visor reflection saying: 'I thought it looked a bit strange, so I took a picture of it using my software.

He goes on to add that he can see figure of a human not wearing a spacesuit. He further adds that there was already some dispute back in 2009 of the legitimacy of these photos.

He describes the strange figure as having 'long hair' and 'wearing some sort of waistcoat'.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: Streetcap1)

Apollo 17 is the most recent manned moon landing and was the last time humans travelled beyond low Earth orbit. It was also the first mission to have no one on board who had been a test pilot.

The mission broke several records: the longest moon landing, longest total extravehicular activities (moonwalks), largest lunar sample, and longest time in lunar orbit.