Astronauts or superheroes? ISS crew takes the traditional team photograph to a new level!

New Delhi: Astronauts currently residing aboard the International Space Station (ISS) never fail to give us some serious teamwork goals.

With every photograph posted and shared, it becomes even tougher to ignore the fun they have 250 kilometres above the Earth, besides all the hard work they do.

Our eyes have been subjected to what can possibly be called some of the most magnificent views mankind has ever seen.

However, those photographs that show the ISS crew members indulging in some fun are a class apart, since they display the fun side of things.

Floating away in zero gravity is something that has caught our fancy at some point and the astronauts' signature somersaults in the ISS have been adored each time they performed it in a video. All this floating certainly gives them a superhero-like image – after all, spending so much time in space and working toward a better understanding of that world is nothing short of heroic.

Well, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has given us a wonderful moment captured inside NASA's orbiting laboratory – a photograph of the entire ISS crew comprising six members, which is apparently a traditional practice, albeit with a little twist!

All the crew members are donning a superhero pose! Pesquet wrote: “Every crew takes a traditional “crew picture” together on @Space_Station. We gave it a new twist!”

Check out his entire post below: