August 7 lunar eclipse: When moon, sun and Earth almost became one – Check out the mesmerising view!

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 11:10
August 7 lunar eclipse: When moon, sun and Earth almost became one – Check out the mesmerising view!
(Representational image)

New Delhi: The lunar eclipse on the night of August 7 had everyone in the space circuit buzzing with excitement.

Although, heavy rains and overcast skies put a dampener on the viewing plans, they couldn't mar the spirit of space enthusiasts who were waiting to witness the celestial event.

The Nehru Planetarium had decided to set up telescopes to help visitors observe the moon before the eclipse and the partial phases of the eclipse at the Teen Murti lawns, however, the plan had to be put on hold due to bad weather.

After the rains cleared up, people came out in large numbers all over the country to watch the moment when the moon, sun and the Earth became one as they aligned in almost a straight line.

The penumbral part of the lunar eclipse, which is difficult to discern, began at 9:20 pm, while the partial phase began at 10:52 pm.

The partial eclipse ended at 12:48 am, while the penumbral eclipse ended at 2:20 am on August 8.

Besides India, the celestial event was visible in Asia, Europe, and Africa as well.

Soon enough, Twitter was flooded with pictorial posts from different parts of the country and other places in the world where the lunar eclipse could be seen.

Needless to say, the images are gorgeous! Have a look at some of the tweets by people who witnessed the event:

