Barcelona airport looks remarkable from International Space Station!

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a remarkable view of Barcelona airport taken from space.

The image was shared on January 28 on his social media account and captioned it as, ''For my Flickr airports collection: BCN/Barcelona! Yes I’m obsessed with airports and planes, what did you expect?''.

For my Flickr airports collection: BCN/Barcelona! Yes I’m obsessed with airports and planes, what did you expect? ;) https://t.co/i0qCvSOmnp pic.twitter.com/yZTWbqBsW3 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 28, 2017

And thanks to all the astronauts aboard ISS that we get to know that our planet Earth looks beautiful from far above.