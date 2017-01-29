Barcelona airport looks remarkable from International Space Station!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 00:26
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a remarkable view of Barcelona airport taken from space.
The image was shared on January 28 on his social media account and captioned it as, ''For my Flickr airports collection: BCN/Barcelona! Yes I’m obsessed with airports and planes, what did you expect?''.
Check out his tweet:
For my Flickr airports collection: BCN/Barcelona! Yes I’m obsessed with airports and planes, what did you expect? ;) https://t.co/i0qCvSOmnp pic.twitter.com/yZTWbqBsW3
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 28, 2017
And thanks to all the astronauts aboard ISS that we get to know that our planet Earth looks beautiful from far above.
