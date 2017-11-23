Beermaker Budweiser to make space debut next month

New Delhi: After revealing its plans to 'go where no beer has gone before' and become the first beer on Mars, renowned beermaker Budweiser has followed up on its ambitious statement and released an update to prove how serious they are about their Martian dream.

20 Budweiser Barley seeds will be loaded as cargo and launched into space destined for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's rocket on a new cargo supply mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 4.

Once on the ISS, the barley will stay in orbit for about a month and be subjected to a series of experiments, before it hurtles back down to Earth to be analyzed.

One of the experiments will look at how barley seeds react in a unique, micro-gravity environment, while the second will test barley germination. According to a press release, "Not only will the research offer insights on steps to creating beer on the Red Planet, but it could also provide valuable information on the production of barley and the larger agricultural community here on Earth.”