Caribbean looks magical from space station! French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares the pic
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been capturing the beauty of planet Earth at its best and sharing some of the most amazing visuals of it.
He has never failed to amazed his social media follower and space enthusiast by sharing the breathtaking images of our planet and also get to know how it looks from far above.
Recently, he has shared a stunning view of the Caribbean, captioned as,'The Caribbean is magical from the @Space_Station. Another fifty shades of blue for the Turks and Caicos island #FridayIsland #Proxima'.
Check out his tweet:
The Caribbean is magical from the @Space_Station. Another fifty shades of blue for the Turks and Caicos island #FridayIsland #Proxima pic.twitter.com/rcd3TaQRaH
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 23, 2016
