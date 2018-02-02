China launches its first shared education satellite aboard Long March-2D

New Delhi: China on Friday launched the country's first shared education satellite into space.

The three-kg CubeSat, Young Pioneer 1 satellite went piggyback-riding on the Long March-2D rocket and entered an orbit of 502 km above the Earth.

The rocket also carried Zhangheng 1, an electromagnetic satellite to study earthquake data along with five other miniaturized satellites, Xinhua news agency reported.

Young Pioneer 1 was manufactured and tested by Commsat, a Beijing-based private satellite company.

It will perform wireless storage and transmission of radio waves at UV frequency, space imaging and the verification of user links to the Internet of Things, said founder and CEO of Commsat Xie Tao.

After in-orbit tests, Young Pioneer 1 will share its data resources with primary and secondary schools and other education institutions equipped with sub-stations in China.

It will provide students with experiences like wireless communication and space photography, Xie said.

(With IANS inputs)