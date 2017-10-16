Feeling fidgety? ISS astronauts have fun with a fidget spinner in space - Watch

New Delhi: In order to help people overcome stress, cope with fidgeting and aid people with anxiety and other mental health problems, the fidget spinner was developed.

While the fidget spinner is just a piece of metal that one can spin, it has managed to gain immense popularity among the younger generation.

Although, we see fidget spinners at almost every corner, we never pondered over how it will spin in space.

Well, trust NASA to be one step ahead of us. ISS Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik actually carried a fidget spinner to the International Space Station (ISS) to see how it would spin in zero gravity.

On Friday, the NASA astronaut posted a video of himself and some of his astronaut pals taking Newton's laws of motion for a test ride by messing with a fidget spinner aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Bresnik took the device and gave it a spin in the normal way, but that's when it got interesting. As soon as the spinner was released, it began to float around as it spun. That's not all, it even spun around itself in some sort of triple spin with no signs of slowing down.

Looks like the ISS residents were in the mood for some fun as well, since they started spinning with the fidget spinner too.

Take a look!

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017

Explaining the fidget spinner's strange behaviour, Bresnik wrote: “Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit.”

In June, NASA spokesman Dan Huot told Mashable that the agency was considering taking a fidget spinner into space so they could put that theory into action.