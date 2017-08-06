close
Five years of Curiosity: NASA goes back in time to celebrate Mars rover's anniversary - Watch

The droid, which landed near Mount Sharp five years ago, is examining clues on that mountain about long-ago lakes on Mars.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 10:54
Five years of Curiosity: NASA goes back in time to celebrate Mars rover&#039;s anniversary - Watch
Image courtesy: NASA

New Delhi: NASA has already gained immense amount of insight into important aspects of Mars, thanks to its reliable Martian rovers, which have been scaling the rocky terrain for years.

One such rover is Curiosity, which has shown its efficiency time and again by beaming back spectacular images of the Red Planet, which will assist the space agency in its future mission to Mars.

The 4D droid is also responsible for one of the biggest revelations on the Red Planet – that ancient Mars had the right conditions to support microbial life.

Covering the surface of the planet, Curiosity has now completed five years of service. The droid, which landed near Mount Sharp five years ago, is examining clues on that mountain about long-ago lakes on Mars.

On August 5, 2012, the mission team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, exalted at radio confirmation and first images from Curiosity after the rover's touchdown using a new "sky crane" landing method.

Transmissions at the speed of light took nearly 14 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, which that day were about 248 million kilometres apart, NASA said.

Those first images included a view of Mount Sharp. The mission accomplished its main goal in less than a year, before reaching the mountain.

It determined that an ancient lake environment on this part of Mars offered the conditions needed for life - fresh water, other key chemical ingredients and an energy source.

On Mount Sharp since 2014, Curiosity has examined environments where both water and wind have left their marks.

Having studied more than 600 vertical feet of rock with signs of lakes and later groundwater, Curiosity's international science team concluded that habitable conditions lasted for at least millions of years.

With higher destinations ahead, Curiosity will continue exploring how this habitable world changed through time, NASA said.

Watch the video below:

(Video courtesy: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

(With PTI inputs)

NASACuriosityMars roverCuriosity roverFive years of CuriosityNASA Jet Propulsion LaboratoryJPLSpace newsMarsRed Planet

