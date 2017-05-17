Flying saucer-shaped UFO spotted on NASA ISS feed: Is US space agency hiding alien existence?

New Delhi: Experts claimed a saucer-shaped UFO has been spotted on the NASA live feed before flying past the International Space Station (ISS).

The disc in the latest footage, as per UFO hunters, is an evidence that the existence of aliens in space is real.

Tyler Glockner from YouTube channel Secure Team and an UFO spotter said, ‘It can only be described as some sort of flying disc-like shaped UFO, that was spotted hovering in the distance behind the international space station before darting away at a very high rate of speed.”

“This is one of the most commonly seen and spoken about craft by hundreds and thousands of people over Earth, in space and above the moon. Just look how quickly this thing seems to dart away,” he added. Check out the footage below!

Video credit: Secureteam10/YouTube

While this was the latest 'alien' sighting at the ISS, such sightings have been spotted on various occasions in the past.

However, the US space agency NASA has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying they are just distortions in the lens and not alien craft.