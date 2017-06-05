GSLV MkIII-D1/GSAT-19 mission: Why it's significant for India
The 43-metre (140-foot) GSLV MkIII-D1 rocket is scheduled to lift off just before 5:28 p.m hours on Monday, June , 2017, from the Second Launch Pad at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
New Delhi: All eyes are set on the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket on Monday. The 640-ton GSLV Mk III rocket is carrying a satellite weighing more than three tonnes into a high orbit above Earth.
Here are 10 things to know about the GSLV MkIII-D1/GSAT-19 mission:
- Dubbed 'Monster Rocket' by scientists, it is India`s most powerful homegrown rocket to date to be launched from our own soil, and weighs as much as 200 fully grown elephants or five fully-loaded Boeing Jumbo Jets.
- The GSLV Mk III D1 is capable of lifting payloads of up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 10,000 kg into the Low Earth Orbit.
- Powered by an indigenous cryogenic engine that uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants, the rocket is carrying 3,136-kilogram weighed GSAT-19 communication satellite and will place it a distance of 36,000 km from earth. GSAT-19 satellite will the heaviest satellite made and to be launched from India and is a voluminous animal.
- For the first time, GSAT-19 is going to be powered with indigenously-made Lithium-ion batteries.
- Besides Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders, GSAT-19 carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.
- GSAT-19 also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies including miniaturised heat pipe, fibre optic gyro, Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder.
- According to former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, the man who conceived the GSLV Mk III, the success of today's mission means it will usher a new era of our self- reliance in the context of launching our own four ton class of satellites for geosynchronous missions.
- Till date, India had to depend on foreign launchers for communication satellites weighing more than 2,300 kg.
- A successful launch of the 640-tonne rocket will be another feather in the cap for ISRO, who put a record 104 satellites in orbit from a single rocket, surpassing Russia which launched 39 satellites in one mission in June 2014.
- Scientists say the rocket, developed over 15 years at a cost of Rs 300 crore, may ferry Indians into space some day – in over 7 years.
Meanwhile, the premiere space agency has already developed critical technologies for a human space mission. The space suit is ready and a crew module was tested in 2014.
It is said that the Indian space agency has asked Rs 12,500 crore from the Centre for its mission to place humans in space.