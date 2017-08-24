Hinode satellite mesmerises people with dazzling images, video of solar eclipse

New Delhi: As millions of people from United States enjoyed watching the total solar eclipse on August 21, the international Hinode solar observation satellite captured its own images of the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon as it orbited the planet.

Researchers adapted the still images into a time-lapse video presentation as well.

The images were taken with Hinode's X-ray telescope (XRT) as it flew above the Pacific Ocean, off the west coast of the United States, at an altitude of approximately 422 miles (680 km).

Hinode is a joint endeavor by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the European Space Agency, the United Kingdom Space Agency and NASA.

Have a look at the images and video:

Watch the video: