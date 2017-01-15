IN PICS: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet had the time of his life during his debut spacewalk and it shows!

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is currently riding high on the success of his first-ever spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), that took place on Friday, January 13.

Pesquet's career's debut spacewalk was performed alongside NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and if the images he shared later are anything to go by, looks like he had the time of his life.

The spacewalk carried on for 6 hours and the two astronauts finished with a flourishing orbital high-five.

But looks like that wasn't where Pesquet's fun ended. He went on to share stunning images of his stint outside the space station, which would make anyone wish they were in space with him.

One image is of him waving to his fellow ISS crew member Oleg Novitskiy, while at the airlock outside the ISS. Another is a photograph taken by Peggy Whitson which shows Pesquet peering out from his spacesuit helmet through the space station hatch.

Both the photographs are superb and Pesquet's energy and excitement on his big debut totally shines through them.

Have a look for yourself!

When I was back at the airlock and looking at the station, I saw Oleg at a window and waved at him! https://t.co/nt4oVuKtBT #Proxima pic.twitter.com/jWL9Nh9VTS — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 14, 2017

Peggy took this great picture through the hatch. So lucky to have the best crew members! https://t.co/hpJaB7Gfzt #Proxima pic.twitter.com/DPJJdv1DB6 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 14, 2017

And if that wasn't enough, he also shared a breathtaking image of the Earth below him, which he captured during his spacewalk.

This is what a spacewalk is: 400km of void under your feet https://t.co/n8DlOvgi6L #Proxima pic.twitter.com/aV4UugPwCr — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 14, 2017

Last but not the least, can the first-ever spacewalk of one's career be complete without a spacewalk selfie? Never! Check out Thomas Pesquet's selfie below:

The requisite space selfie! Nice reflection of Earth in the helmet. Unbelievable feeling to be your own space vehicle… #Proxima pic.twitter.com/p4Ket5HZiI — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 13, 2017

The space first-timer was sent aboard the space station as a part of Expedition 51, along with crew members Peggy Whitson and Oleg Novitskiy in November, 2016 and joined crew members of Expedition 50 consisting of astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Andrei Borisenko and Sergey Ryzhikov.