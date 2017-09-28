close
India set for another rendezvous with Moon, Chandrayaan 2 to lift off in March 2018

Chandrayaan 2 will be launched aboard GSLV Mk 2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 14:16
Chandrayaan 1

New Delhi: Almost a decade after Chandraayaan 1 was launched, India is aiming for the Moon again, as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) second unmanned moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, is set to lift off in March 2018, as per reports.

ISRO credits GSLV Mk 2 as its largest launch vehicle as it has several successful missions in its kitty and the Indian space organisation is hopeful that India's second lunar probe will also take off with a bang.

Chandrayaan 2 would consist of an orbiter, lander and rover and would weigh about 3,250 kg.

As per reports, the orbiter would be launched into a lunar orbit where the lander will separate, make a soft landing on the moon and deploy the rover.

India's second lunar probe would be an advanced version of ISRO's landmark mission of Chandrayaan 1.

With Chandrayaan 1 launch, India became the fourth country to set foot on the Moon and with this advanced version, it is surely going to set a benchmark in the space world.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to cost ISRO a bit above its predecessor.

