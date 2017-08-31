close
ISRO's IRNSS-1H set for launch – A glimpse through pics

The IRNSS-1H was built by a consortium led by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies under the supervision of a team consisting of 70 scientists from ISRO.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:25
ISRO&#039;s IRNSS-1H set for launch – A glimpse through pics
Image credit: ISRO

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its first private sector-built navigation satellite IRNSS-1H from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Thursday at 7 PM.

The IRNSS-1H was built by a consortium led by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies under the supervision of a team consisting of 70 scientists from ISRO.

Here's a glimpse through pics:​

Image courtesy: ISRO

 

