ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik shares breathtaking view of Bahamas from space station!

New Delhi: Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik of NASA, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a breathtaking view of the reef of Bahamas from the space station.

He has shared the image with his social media followers on August 15, 2017 and captioned it as 'The stunning Bahamas were a real treat for us. The vivid turquoise of the water over the reef was absolutely captivating'.

Check out his tweet: