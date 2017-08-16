close
ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik shares breathtaking view of Bahamas from space station!

Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik of NASA, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a breathtaking view of the reef of Bahamas from the space station.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 23:15
ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik shares breathtaking view of Bahamas from space station!
Photo Credit: @AstroKomrade/ Twitter

New Delhi: Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik of NASA, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a breathtaking view of the reef of Bahamas from the space station.

He has shared the image with his social media followers on August 15, 2017 and captioned it as 'The stunning Bahamas were a real treat for us. The vivid turquoise of the water over the reef was absolutely captivating'.

Check out his tweet:

International Space StationISSSpace StationRandy BresnikExpedition 52AstronautBahamas

