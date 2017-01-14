Martin Luther King Jr Day: NASA pays tribute to American hero with stunning video – WATCH

New Delhi: NASA has been extremely thoughtful and solicitous when it comes to remembering great people and their legacy, which is not easy to fill.

On the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr Day - officially Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr – and as a tribute to the American civil rights activist, the US space agency has released a video featuring a few lines from his public speech 'I Have a Dream' which he delivered at the 1963 Washington DC Civil Rights March.

Watch it below!

Martin Luther King Jr Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr and is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King's birthday, January 15.

Born Michael King Jr (January 15, 1929), Martin Luther King Jr was an American Baptist minister and activist who was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using non-violent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.

On October 14, 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.

King died at the age of 39 on April 4, 1968. He was shot dead while standing on a balcony outside his second-ﬂoor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.