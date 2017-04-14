Nagoya looks beautiful at night! French astonaut Thomas Pesquet shares the pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 14:30
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French asronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a very beautiful picture of Nagoya, capital of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, taken at night from the space station.
He has shared the image with his social media followers and space enthusiasts on April 13, 2017 and captioned it as, ''Nagoya at night shows an interesting different lighting colour downtown. Note the blackness around Nagoya castle and its park .''
Check out his tweet:
Nagoya at night shows an interesting different lighting colour downtown. Note the blackness around Nagoya castle and its park pic.twitter.com/9K14WZuV8W
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 13, 2017
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:44
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH