Nagoya looks beautiful at night! French astonaut Thomas Pesquet shares the pic

New Delhi: French asronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared a very beautiful picture of Nagoya, capital of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, taken at night from the space station.

He has shared the image with his social media followers and space enthusiasts on April 13, 2017 and captioned it as, ''Nagoya at night shows an interesting different lighting colour downtown. Note the blackness around Nagoya castle and its park .''

Check out his tweet: