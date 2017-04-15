NASA approves instruments for ESA's mission to Jupiter and its moon

Washington: The US space agency NASA has approved a project to build instruments for a future European Space Agency mission to Jupiter and its moons which is scheduled for launch in 2022.

The space agency said in a statement on Saturday, "NASA's total cost for the project is $114.4 million."

The JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is designed to investigate the emergence of habitable worlds around gas giants. And it is scheduled to launch in five years, arriving at Jupiter in October 2029.

JUICE will spend almost four years studying Jupiter's giant magnetosphere, turbulent atmosphere, and its large icy moons Callisto, Ganymede and Europa, which are thought to have oceans of liquid water beneath their icy crusts.

The agency-level approval for the project to enter building phase of instruments also provides a baseline for the mission's schedule and budget.

Jim Green, Director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington said, "We're pleased with the overall design of the instruments and we're ready to begin implementation".

Green said,"In the very near future, JUICE will go from the drawing board to instrument building and then on to the launch pad in 2022."

JUICE is a large-class mission, the first in ESA's Cosmic Vision 2015-2025 programme carrying a suite of 10 science instruments.

NASA will provide the Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS), and will also provide subsystems and components for two additional instruments: the Particle Environment Package (PEP) and the Radar for Icy Moon Exploration (RIME) experiment.

The UVS was selected to observe the dynamics and atmospheric chemistry of the Jovian system, including its icy satellites and volcanic moon Io.

How will JUICE complement NASA's Europa Clipper multiple flyby mission, also scheduled to launch in the early 2020s?

Curt Niebur, programme scientist at NASA Headquarters siad, "The missions are like close members of the same family. Together they will explore the entire Jovian system".

Niebur said, "Clipper is focused on Europa and determining its habitability. JUICE is looking for a broader understanding of how the entire group of Galilean satellites formed and evolved."

(With IANS inputs)