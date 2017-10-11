NASA astronauts successfully complete second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenance

New Delhi: The second of the trio spacewalk series went off smoothly and came to an end after 6 hours and 26 minutes.

Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA lubricated components of the new latching end effector they installed in the previous spacewalk on the Canadarm2 robotic arm and replaced a faulty camera system.

They also completed a variety of additional tasks, including replacing a smudged lens cover and removing two handrails from outside the tranquility module in preparation for a future wireless antenna installation.

Bresnik will also lead the third and final spacewalk planned for the month of October. Joining him, will be Flight Engineer Joe Acaba, during which the astronauts will continue the lubrication of the new end effector and replace another camera system on the Destiny Lab. It will be held on October 18.

Tuesday’s spacewalk was the fourth for Bresnik’s career and the second for Vande Hei. The October 18 spacewalk will mark the third of Acaba’s career.