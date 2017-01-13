NASA makes people try on spacesuit gloves and learn what it feels like to perform a spacewalk the hard way!

New Delhi: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are scheduled for a spacewalk nearly each time a new expedition is launched.

Space and science aficionados look forward to the space event every time one is announced, but there are many people who don't know the importance of the spacesuits that the astronauts have to wear and how uncomfortable they can be.

To make us more empathetic towards the astronauts, NASA released a fun video wherein different people try on the gloves that the astronauts wear while they are performing a spacewalk. These people further attempt to complete small tasks like tying shoelaces, pick up a coin, use chopsticks, etc.

The video goes on to explain that astronauts don't make use of their feet since they are in a zero gravity atmosphere. Therefore, they use their hands for locomotion.

So, shouldn't the gloves be easy to use? That's what we thought.

Spacesuit gloves are quite big and make it difficult to hold on to and/or get a good grip on things. You'll definitely feel more appreciative of the astronauts after the video ends.

NASA captioned the video saying: “Ever wondered what it would be like to #spacewalk? Using a spacesuit glove is probably more difficult than you think.”

Since the second spacewalk is currently underway, this video couldn't have come at a better time. Have a look!