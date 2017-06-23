NASA's Juno captures beautiful view of Jupiter’s bands of clouds!

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a beautiful image of Jupiter's band of light and dark clouds.

The image was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017, at 11:30 am PST (2:30 p.m. EST) from an altitude of about 20,800 miles (33,400 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops.

According to the space agency, the enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s bands of light and dark clouds was created by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran using data from the JunoCam imager on Juno spacecraft.

As per NASA, three of the white oval storms known as the “String of Pearls” are visible near the top of the image. Each of the alternating light and dark atmospheric bands in this image is wider than Earth, and each rages around Jupiter at hundreds of miles (kilometers) per hour.

The lighter areas are regions where gas is rising, and the darker bands are regions where gas is sinking.