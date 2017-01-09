Saturn's moon Mimas' 'Mount Everest' stands tall in Cassini's latest image!

New Delhi: NASA's Cassini mission's aim of investigating Saturn and its moons is truly a fruitful one, owing to all the wonderfully insightful information scientists have managed to glean from it .

The ringed planet is certainly attracting attention thanks to Cassini and scientists and space enthusiasts are very much intrigued to know all the hidden secrets it holds.

Every new image beamed back by Cassini carries some evolutionary secret or shows an unpredictable side of the planet or a feature that would have otherwise been impossible to find out.

Now, NASA has shared another stunning photograph of Saturn's moon Mimas, showing its defining feature – the Herschel Crater – shrouded in shadows.

The shadows, NASA says, provide an indication of the size of the crater's towering walls and central peak. Herschel's peak stands nearly as tall as Mount Everest on Earth.

Named after the icy moon's discoverer, astronomer William Herschel, the crater stretches 86 miles (139 kilometers) wide -- almost one-third of the diameter of Mimas (246 miles or 396 kilometers) itself.

According to NASA, this view looks toward the anti-Saturn hemisphere of Mimas. North on Mimas is up and rotated 21 degrees to the left. The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on October 22, 2016 using a combination of spectral filters which preferentially admits wavelengths of ultraviolet light centered at 338 nanometers.

The image was acquired at a distance of approximately 115,000 miles (185,000 kilometers) from Mimas and at a Sun-Mimas-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 20 degrees. Image scale is 3,300 feet (1 kilometer) per pixel.