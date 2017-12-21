Space is closer than you think: NASA astronaut shares magnificent image of Earth

New Delhi: Looking at images of the Earth taken from space will never get old. Thanks to all the astronauts – previous and present – aboard the International Space Station (ISS), we get to see our home planet in all its glory almost on a daily basis.

With each photograph, our greed for more piques, because we just can't seem to have enough of the grand views the astronauts have on offer.

Then again, we can't even help those bouts of envy we get when we think of them reveling in that view every single day. Imagine waking up to a magical skyline and the sight of a gorgeous planet everyday!

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei currently residing in the ISS as a part of the Expedition 53/54 crew, recently posted a stunning image of 'Little Rock, Memphis, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, Miami, and many places in between' all lit up.

Check out his post below:

Hello Little Rock, Memphis, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, Miami, and many places in between! #SpaceIsCloserThanYouThink pic.twitter.com/SdVScsxWv2 — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 17, 2017

The post was captioned: "Hello Little Rock, Memphis, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, Miami, and many places in between! #SpaceIsCloserThanYouThink"

Other members of Mark Vande Hei's crew aboard the ISS consist of NASA's Joseph Acaba and Roscosmos' Alexander Misurkin who are also part of Expedition 53/54. All three crew members have spent a 100 days aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The three crew members were joined by the Expedition 54/55 crew on December 19.