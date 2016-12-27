close
The Andes 'paint' a beautiful picture - French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shows how!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 21:42
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/Twitter

New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to witnessed and know how our planet Earth looks like from far above.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has completed 40 days as a resident of ISS and has been sharing many beautiful pictures of our planet.

Recently, he has shared a breathtaking view of the Andes, captioned as,''The Andes have a lot of brown and grey, but also hints of red, blue and green: the whole palette. #Proxima''.

Check out his tweet:

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:46

