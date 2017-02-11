This is how you can spot a comet passing by Earth – Read

New Delhi: All the space enthusiasts, sky gazers and comet hunters hold a chance to view a comet passing by Earth.

They can spot comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova in the next few days using binoculars or a telescope.

"It`s the first of a trio of comets that will -- between now and the end of 2018 -- pass close enough to Earth for backyard observers to try to spot and for scientists to study using ground-based instruments," the US space agency said.

The recommendation for backyard astronomers is to use binoculars or a telescope to look for the comet several times during the coming days, NASA said.

Discovered in 1948, 45P is a short-period comet, with an orbit that takes it around the sun and out by Jupiter about every 5-1/4 years.

This weekend`s encounter will be the comet`s closest with Earth - passing by at a distance of about 12.4 million kilometres -- through the end of this century.

The comet will pass by our planet again in 2032 but will be much farther away - at a distance of nearly about 48 million kilometres.

Scientists have taken advantage of 45P`s approach, making observations using powerful ground-based telescopes such as NASA`s Infrared Telescope Facility to investigate the gases, dust and ice particles that are released from the comet nucleus and show up in the coma and tail.

By looking for water, methane and other important compounds, astronomers get clues about how the comet is put together and where it originated in the cloud of material that surrounded the young sun as the solar system formed.

By observing the same comet more than once, astronomers can see how the object changes over time.

