This is what you call a 'colourful' landing on Pluto – Watch NASA video
New Delhi: Scientists from NASA have created a video which depicts what it is like to land on Pluto.
The video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto - starting with a distant view of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon - and leading up to an eventual ride in for a "landing" on the shoreline of Pluto's informally named Sputnik Planitia.
To create a movie that makes viewers feel as if they are diving into Pluto, scientists had to interpolate some of the black and white frames based on what they know Pluto looks like to make it as smooth and seamless as possible.
Low-resolution colour from the Ralph colour camera aboard New Horizons was then draped over the frames to give the best available, actual colour simulation of what it would look like to descend from high altitude to Pluto's surface.
Watch video:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened