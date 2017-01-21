This is what you call a 'colourful' landing on Pluto – Watch NASA video

New Delhi: Scientists from NASA have created a video which depicts what it is like to land on Pluto.

The video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto - starting with a distant view of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon - and leading up to an eventual ride in for a "landing" on the shoreline of Pluto's informally named Sputnik Planitia.

To create a movie that makes viewers feel as if they are diving into Pluto, scientists had to interpolate some of the black and white frames based on what they know Pluto looks like to make it as smooth and seamless as possible.

Low-resolution colour from the Ralph colour camera aboard New Horizons was then draped over the frames to give the best available, actual colour simulation of what it would look like to descend from high altitude to Pluto's surface.

Watch video: