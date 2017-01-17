Throwback: The life and legacy of Gene Cernan, last man to set foot on Moon - Watch

New Delhi: NASA officials and astronauts around the world are mourning the death of Captain Eugene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon since 1972, and who flew into space three times, including two trips to the lunar surface.

Cernan, who commanded Apollo 17 - the last Apollo mission - died Monday, January 16, 2017, following ongoing health issues, according to a statement from his family.

In a video, NASA reflects on the life and legacy of Gene Cernan, who left his mark on the history of exploration. Watch it below!

Video credit: NASA/YouTube

Besides, stunning clips of Cernan from "The Last Man on the Moon", a documentary by director Mark Shepard, can be watched HERE (Used by permission; all rights reserved), says NASA.

"We leave as we came, and, God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind." -- Cernan's closing words on leaving the moon at the end of Apollo 17.