Time-lapse video of dancing northern lights from space has taken the Internet by storm – Watch

New Delhi: For those who have seen the Northern lights, will know how gorgeous it looks in the night sky.

For those unaware, Aurora Borealis is a stunning light show, caused when electrically charged particles released from the Sun enters the Earth's atmosphere and collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen.

This sight is seen around the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

While people from all around the world throng the countries it is visible in just to catch a glimpse of the magnificence, it is a whole different ball-game to spot one when you're in space.

Astronauts who have been a part of the space station crew in the past, have all shared beautiful images of auroras seen from the orbiting laboratory, forming a shield-like cover on the Earth's surface.

This time, it is Expedition 53 astronaut Paolo Nespoli who has treated us with a breath-taking time-lapse video of the dancing northern lights on display as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

Needless to say, the video is stunning. Nespoli wrote: 'A stunning aurora caught my eye... Its beauty is out of this world! #VITAmission.'

Check out the video below:

A stunning aurora caught my eye... Its beauty is out of this world! // Una splendida aurora... Di una bellezza spaziale! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/JRQxLNXnGT — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) September 23, 2017

Since September 23, the video posted on Twitter has been favourited over 4,000 times and retweeted over 2,200 times.

The space agency explains that Paolo Nespoli took more than 700 photos to create the time-lapse video.