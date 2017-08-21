Partial phase of total solar eclipse mesmerizes people

New Delhi: Millions of people across the United States on Monday witnessed the first total solar eclipse in 99 years.

America geared up for this rare astronomical event as people were seen flocking to places and hoping for a clear sky.

At about 1605 GMT, eclipse fans in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were the first to be able to witness the phenomenon -- the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will move across the United States from coast to coast.

While people from across the country rushed to places in the US, where the eclipse was clearly visible from, those who were not able to view it directly enjoyed the live coverage on NASA's website and YouTube.

NASA created this website to provide a guide to this amazing event.