Watch: Elon Musk releases video of SpaceX's rocket blasts and they are explosive!

New Delhi: With a total of 16 rocket landings since December 2015 – sometimes on a landing platform at sea or its helicopter-like landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida – California-based space company SpaceX has tasted ground-breaking success.

That said, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk once said that he would measure the success of his company's efforts to land and reuse rocket boosters when it became so routine that it was no longer newsworthy.

Well, the time has come, it seems, because after landing so many rockets it can be easy to forget just how difficult – and majestic – the feat actually is.

Probably that is the reason Musk, on Thursday, released a blooper reel of his company's failed attempts at rocket landing.

The two-minute footage shows explosion after explosion, with rockets crashing into the landing platform at sea and into the ocean itself, including a clip of one test vehicle that went awry and exploded in midair.

This just goes to show how testing and difficult, not to forget revolutionary, it can be to achieve this.

Check it out!