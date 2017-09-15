close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Elon Musk releases video of SpaceX's rocket blasts and they are explosive!

Probably that is the reason Musk, on Thursday, released a blooper reel of his company's failed attempts at rocket landing.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 14:08
Watch: Elon Musk releases video of SpaceX&#039;s rocket blasts and they are explosive!
(Representational image)

New Delhi: With a total of 16 rocket landings since December 2015 – sometimes on a landing platform at sea or its helicopter-like landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida – California-based space company SpaceX has tasted ground-breaking success.

That said, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk once said that he would measure the success of his company's efforts to land and reuse rocket boosters when it became so routine that it was no longer newsworthy.

Well, the time has come, it seems, because after landing so many rockets it can be easy to forget just how difficult – and majestic – the feat actually is.

Probably that is the reason Musk, on Thursday, released a blooper reel of his company's failed attempts at rocket landing.

The two-minute footage shows explosion after explosion, with rockets crashing into the landing platform at sea and into the ocean itself, including a clip of one test vehicle that went awry and exploded in midair.

This just goes to show how testing and difficult, not to forget revolutionary, it can be to achieve this.

Check it out!

TAGS

SpaceXElon MuskRocket landingsSpaceX rocketSpaceX rocket landing failuresSpace news

From Zee News

Drug-addict man let friends gang-rape wife, take nude pictures in Punjab
Punjab

Drug-addict man let friends gang-rape wife, take nude pictu...

British journalist dragged into river by crocodile in Sri Lanka; dies
Environment

British journalist dragged into river by crocodile in Sri L...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped several minor girls at Dera, terminated pregnancies, claims former follower
Haryana

Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped several minor girls at Dera, termin...

Here&#039;s a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini
Space

Here's a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini

Blast on London underground train, passengers suffer facial burns
World

Blast on London underground train, passengers suffer facial...

AmericasWorld

Political crisis in Peru as president`s cabinet ousted

India

Rohingya crisis: Security tightened along India-Myanmar bor...

Odisha

Pandemonium in Odisha Assembly over law and order situation

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Denied entry inside house, woman spends night on road with son&#039;s dead body
Telangana

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Denied entry inside house, woman spends...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video