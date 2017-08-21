close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us

NASA is planning to acts as a saviour and save mankind from the alarming threat from the volcano, that resides in one of the most beautiful places the world, Yellowstone National Park.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 20:56
Yellowstone Supervolcano threat looms over humankind, NASA vouches to protect us

New Delhi: An ancient active Yellowstone volcano's threat looms over our heads and NASA has decided to come to our rescue.

NASA is planning to acts as a saviour and save mankind from the alarming threat from the volcano, that resides in one of the most beautiful places the world, Yellowstone National Park.

As reported by News Nation, this supervolcano that erupts every 600,000 years holds features like 10,000 hot springs, mud pots, terraces and geysers, including the cone geyser named Old Faithful.

And the last time it completed its eruption was 600,000 years ago.

As per NASA, the aim is to cool down this supervolcano by pumping water into it at high pressure by drilling a 10 kilometer hole.

According to Brian Wilcox of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology, the supervolcano poses a substantially greater than the asteroid or comet.

“Through drilling in this way, it could be used to create a geothermal plant, which generates electric power”, Wilcox said.

“You would have to give the geothermal companies incentives to drill somewhat deeper and use hotter water than they usually would, but you would pay back your initial investment, and get electricity, which can power the surrounding area for a period of potentially tens of thousands of years. And the long-term benefit is that you prevent a future supervolcano eruption, which would devastate humanity”, he added.

TAGS

volcanosupervolcanoYellowstone supervolcanoNASAscience news

From Zee News

Disenfranchise &#039;Vande Mataram&#039; opponents: Shiv Sena
India

Disenfranchise 'Vande Mataram' opponents: Shiv Se...

Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express to run tomorrow

Barcelona terror attack suspect arrested by Spanish police: Report
World

Barcelona terror attack suspect arrested by Spanish police:...

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data security
Technology

IT Ministry writes to 9 more smartphone firms on data secur...

India

Train accidents have declined in last 3 yrs: Rail ministry

US to halt issuance of non-immigrant visas in Russia
World

US to halt issuance of non-immigrant visas in Russia

OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage now available in India
Mobiles

OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB sto...

Apps

New Mobile App launched to help women

BJP leader, Arvind Kejriwal put an end to civil defamation case
India

BJP leader, Arvind Kejriwal put an end to civil defamation...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video