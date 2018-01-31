Lunar Eclipse 2018: Timings of Chandra Grahan in Indian cities

Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse, referred to as Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan respectively, hold special significances in the Hindu calendar. They are not mere changes in the positions of the celestial bodies. They have profound religious meanings too.

In India, a number of cities will witness this celestial movement and experience the glow of the ‘super blue blood Moon’ tonight.

The super Moon will be visible in New Delhi, Mumbai, Udupi, Ahemdabad, Sambalpur, Ujjain and many other cities across the country.

People in India usually don’t consume food or water, cook or travel during eclipses. Moreover, leftover cooked food is not eaten after the eclipse is over. Also, they consume water or food only after taking bath.

People follow the Sutak and refrain from doing certain activities in this period ahead of the eclipse. This period is considered inauspicious. Children, old and sick people should take extra precaution and not consume food during this period. Even pregnant women are advised to remain indoors until the eclipse gets over. Food grains must be protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulsi leaves so that they don’t get contaminated.

Here’s taking a look at the Eclipse and Sutak timings in some of the cities as mentioned in drikpanchang.com:

New Delhi

Lunar Eclipse starts at 17:58:00 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak Timings – Sutak begins at 07:07:21 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins at 12:34:42 and ends at 20:41:10.

Mumbai

Lunar Eclipse starts at 18:30:39 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak Timings – Sutak begins at 07:12:37 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins at 12:52:00 and ends at 20:41:10.

Ahmedabad

Lunar Eclipse starts at 18:26:10 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak Timings – Sutak begins at 07:18:38 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins at 12:53:13 and ends at 20:41:10.

Chennai:

Lunar Eclipse starts at 18:07:58 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak Timings – Sutak begins at 06:34:51 and ends at 20:41:10.

Sutak for kids, old and sick begins at 12:22:24 and ends at 20:41:10.