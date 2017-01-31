3rd T20I: Sourav Ganguly wants MS Dhoni to bat higher, Suresh Raina at No. 6
Ganguly also said that he doesn't really understand the term 'finisher' in T20 format since if a player comes early, he can get settled to deal better with death overs.
New Delhi: India emerged victorious in 2nd T20I against England in Nagpur but former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly isn't too impressed with the batting position of a few players including that of MS Dhoni's. (India vs England - Full Coverage)
In an interview with India Today, Ganguly suggested that Dhoni should bat in top order while Suresh Raina can be pushed down to No. 6.
"I think India needs a change in the batting order to be honest in the final game going into Bangalore. I think Manish Pandey should bat at No.3 and Raina can probably come down at No.6 and depending on number of overs played. MS Dhoni should go up the order. I have been saying this for a long time maybe 4-5 years now that in T20s Dhoni should be batting much higher and playing more freely. But the team management has got to decide this and take a call," Ganguly was quoted saying by India Today.
"I don't believe in this word finisher and we keep hearing about it. You bat 20 overs and you finish. If you are set then you can be a better finisher than when you come in at the 17th or 18th over without a ball next to your name. So I think the word finisher is just overrated in cricket and I think it is time that hopefully the team management takes this up and try and give our best players the maximum number of deliveries," said the CAB President.
Dada's comments can be justified with the fact that Dhoni, widely recognised as one of the most explosive batsmen in world cricket, is yet to register a T20I half-century.
