How MS Dhoni kept promise made to Virat Kohli, continued being his unofficial vice-captain

New Delhi: There is arguably any cricketer in present days who can match MS Dhoni's intelligence. Soon after he decided to hand over captaincy responsibilities to Virat Kohli, there were questions of whether the team's decision making in crucial times will be as good as under Mahi.

While stepping down as captain, Dhoni had reportedly promised Kohli to be his unofficial vice-captain as long as he stays on the pitch and help him pass the transition phase with ease.

An example of the Jharkhand batsman fulfilling his promise was seen in the 2nd T20 between India and England in Nagpur.

In the final two overs of the match, Dhoni took charge of things in his own hands to ensure India emerge triumphant as England needed 24 runs from the last 12 deliveries and skipper Kohli decided to man the long-on boundary. Nehra went for 16 runs in his over and subsequently all eyes were on Bumrah to help India sail through.

This is how the last over went in which 8 runs were needed from 6 balls:-

1st Ball: Joe Root dismissed LBW, although unluckily, but India got a dot ball

2nd Ball: Bumrah bowled a slower one as Moeen Ali hit it towards point to take a single.

3rd Ball: Jos Buttler missed the ball completely, 2nd dot ball of the over for India.

4th Ball: Bumrah rattled Buttler's stumps with a yorker. Another wicket and more importantly another dot ball.

5th Ball: Chris Jordan failed missed the ball but stole a run from wicket-keeper's hands.

6th Ball: Bumrah bowled a wide yorker and Ali failed to connect completely as India claimed a 5-run victory.

Going into the ODI and T20 series Virat Kohli had revealed how he plans to work with MS Dhoni on field.

“It’s the same thing. It’s just that I am in charge of decisions now and he (Dhoni) will be giving his views, which was the case before as well. I think we both understand as professional cricketers and it’ll be pretty smooth (transition),” Kohli said at the pre-match conference.

“When Dhoni was in-charge, I have always shared my point of view and thoughts with him. Eventually he has made those decisions. Sometimes it may immediately click and he makes those changes right away. Sometimes he still takes time to follow his instinct more and keep that as option B. As cricketers, we understand it is a pretty natural thing to have different perspectives about the game, about captaincy as well.”

“His views will be priceless for me, as well. But I will have my preparation first and keeping his views in mind, maybe I will follow my instinct for a bit more (time) and then maybe switch to a different plan B from a different point of view.”