Childhood coach reveals sacrifices made by Virat Kohli – VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers around. The sight of him taking singles, and converting them into doubles are worth celebrating; for cricket has never been the sport for super athletes.

Now, thanks to Kohli, cricket has a superstar who can compete with the best and still emerge victorious, in endurance tests. But the skipper has made sacrifices galore to attain the physique everyone is talking about.

His childhood coach Rajkumar has revealed that Kohli has made a change in lifestyle, after one below-par Indian Premier League season. That's how the transformation began.

“Kohli once told me, if I don’t set the benchmark as captain, who else will? Even as the world looks on in wonder, I know the boy behind the man. He used to gorge on butter chicken, rolls and all sorts of fast food. But today, it finds no place in his diet,” Rajkumar was reported as saying by CricketNext.

The coach also revealed that the 28-year-old's favourite was mutton rolls and butter chicken. And Rajkumar said that he's proud of what Kohli has achieved as a cricketer, and that success has lot to do with his lifestyle.

“See, it is easy to do these things for a short or particular span of time. But to make it a constant routine and life style is what makes me proud. The kind of sacrifices he has made at this young age is something that even we can’t at our age," he added.

Kohli scored his 27th ODI hundred last Sunday against England, and along with Kedar Jadhav, he bailed the team out to win the match by three wickets.