Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer

New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan hosts a Q&A session with fans on Twitter after the release of his movie Raees. During the session, one of the fans asked Shah Rukh to describe former Indian captain MS Dhoni in one word.

"@iamsrk Describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one word," asked the fan.

"Awesomeness," was SRK's definition of Dhoni.

Shah Rukh also wished Indian cricket team the best of luck as the take on England in the 2nd T20 in Nagpur in a bid to save series.

"Yes India has to win tomorrow. All the best boys!" SRK's tweet read.

Earlier, when MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh smashed England bowlers apart in Cuttack, Shah Rukh had said Dhoni doesn’t need to do sledging ever.

"His mind is ticking so fast, I am sure batsmen could hear that. He also added that Dhoni is that guy who can play the last bet, without anyone realising gets a bowler that you never expected to bowl the final over like in the world T20 in 2007).

SRK earlier named Mahi 'Baazigar' for his decision-making skills on the field.