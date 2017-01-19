IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
Coming into bat when India were struggling at 25/3, Yuvi and outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh produced a middle-over stand of highest quality.
New Delhi: Cricket's quintessential comeback player Yuvraj Singh silenced critics by slamming a peerless hundred during the second ODI match against visiting England at Cuttack on Thursday.
Recalled into Indian ODI squad after three years, he failed to impress in the first ODI scoring only 15 runs. But the veteran all-rounder slammed his 14th ODI in the 295th match, and the timing could not have been better as India lost three quick wickets.
He reached the landmark by taking single off the 32nd over, bowled by Jake Ball. It's his fourth hundred against England. He took 99 balls to reach the century, with the help of 15 fours and a six.
ALSO READ: INDIA vs ENGLAND, 2nd ODI LIVE
An emotional moment for @YUVSTRONG12 as he brings up his 14th ODI ton #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cX88vImx0v
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2017
The veteran pair had added more than 170 runs for the fourth-wicket stand at the time of filing the report as India one again fought back from an early slump.
England earlier got off to a good start in the 2nd ODI, snaring three top-order batsman, including Virat Kohli, who made a brilliant hundred in the series opener.
Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked India to bat first on a lively Barabati top.
