IND vs ENG: Lack of hotel rooms forces Indian team to practice in Pune ahead of second ODI

New Delhi: After a morale boosting victory over England in Pune, Virat Kohli and Co. are gearing up for second ODI of the three-match series but not at the venue they were supposed to.

The 2nd One-day International is scheduled to be played at Cuttack from Thursday, January 19 but due to shortage of hotel rooms (following excessive advanced booking in marriage season), both teams were arranged for a stay in Pune instead till Wednesday morning.

Both squads are reportedly supposed to reach Cuttack at 11:30 AM on Wednesday and start training around 4:00 PM.

Orissa Cricket Association secretary Ashirbad Behera was quoted as saying on the matter by CricketNext, “The team will be coming to Cuttack on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am and train around 4 pm in the afternoon. Actually, the hotel is overbooked till Tuesday and there are no rooms available for the teams. But rooms are available from Wednesday and so the delay in the travel plans."

“Everything is in order and we are hoping that the match will be a great success just like the first ODI in Pune. As for the hotels, we can’t really help when it comes to these things. We can only book rooms when we have it available," he added.

With a win in Cuttack, India can seal the 3-match series but England will be eyeing revenge after incurring a disheartening loss in Pune.