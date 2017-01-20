India vs England, second ODI: Statistical highlights of thrilling encounter in Cuttack

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni left fans feeling nostalgic with one of the finest their finest performances in Cuttack as India went on to clinch a 15-run victory over England and take unassailable 2-0 lead over their counterparts.

Here's a quick statistical look at the records that were broken in Cuttack ODI.

1. This is the first instance when MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh both scored a century in the same match.

2. After the Cuttack ODI, Yuvraj's average against England in ODIs is 50.96, which is his best among the full-member teams.

3. Dhoni has now completed his 4,000 ODI runs in India, becoming the 2nd batsman to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (6,979).

4. Yuvraj's score of 150 is his best in ODIs and is also the highest score by an Indian against England. It is also the 7th-best by anyone against them.

5. New crowned skipper, Virat Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win his maiden ODI series' as a full-time skipper.

6. Yuvraj is also the 2nd Indian to score 150 at No. 4, after ex-skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (153 not-out vs Zimbabwe in 1997-98).

7. This was Yuvraj's 14th hundred, 7th at home and 4th against England. It was also his 13th hundred while batting at No. 4 or lower in ODIs — the joint-second most by any batsman along with Ross Taylor, with only AB de Villiers ahead at 20 centuries.

8. Yuvraj has now touched the landmark of 150 sixes in ODIs. He hit a total of 3 sixes, which took his tally to 152, behind MS Dhoni (203), Sachin Tendulkar (195) and Sourav Ganguly (190).

9. The partnership of 256 runs between Yuvraj and Dhoni is the 2nd-highest for any wicket against England, with Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga leading with 286 in 2006 as a 1st wicket stand.

10. Yuvraj and Dhoni have now completed 3,000 runs between them – becoming the 7th Indian pair to reach the mark.

11. During his course to 150, Yuvraj Singh went past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1,455 runs against England with 1,478 runs to his name.

12. This is the 23rd instance of India scoring above 350 in ODIs — most by any International side.

13. This was Dhoni's 10th ODI hundred — joint-4th most by a wicketkeeper-batsman after Kumar Sangakkara (23), Adam Gilchrist (16), Quinton de Kock (11) and AB de Villiers (11).

14. Dhoni’s century is the 1st by an Indian wicketkeeper against English opponents. He himself had the highest earlier with 96 runs.

15. Dhoni had hit 6 sixes on his way to 134, taking his tally to 203 sixes — the most by an Indian batsman and 4th-most overall after Shahid Afridi (351), Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and Chris Gayle (238).

16. The partnership of 256 runs between Dhoni and Yuvraj was the 3rd 200-plus partnership at the venue — the most at any Indian ground. (Cuttack ODI: as it happened...)

17. Yuvraj now has 3,222 runs at No. 4 position — the 3rd-most by an Indian, after Mohd. Azharuddin (4,605) and Rahul Dravid (3,301).

18. Dhoni now has 2,460 runs at No. 5 — 2nd-most by an Indian, after compatriot Yuvraj (3,026) and 11th overall.

19. India’s 381 for 6 is the 3rd-highest by any team against England, with New Zealand leading at 398 (in 2015) and India itself with 387 (in 2008-09).

20. In total, 42 boundaries were hit by Indian batsmen – the 4th-most in an ODI in India – with 48 boundaries against West Indies in 2011-12, at the top.