Record breaking Yuvraj Singh surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum ODI runs against England
Yuvi scored his career-best score of 150 off 127 balls, and helped India reach a big total of 381/6 in 50 overs.
New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh roared back to form with a scintillating knock during the second ODI match against England at Cuttack on Thursday.
The 35-year-old hit his 14th hundred and in the process surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum ODI runs against England. Tendulkar scored 1455 runs against England in 37 innings with an average of 44.09 with the help of two hundreds.
Yuvi scored his career-best score of 150 off 127 balls, and helped India reach a big total of 381/6 in 50 overs. This is also his career best score. His previous best was 139 against Australia.
He now has 1478 runs against England with fourth hundreds.
Yuvi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni added 256 runs in 38.2 overs for the fourth wicket after England took three early wickets at Barabati Stadium.
Interestingly, Dhoni (134 off 122) has also scored more than 1370 runs against England, and is third in the list of Indians with most runs against England.
