LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs ENG, 1st ODI – Kohli given a gigantic target of 351-run in 1st match post-Dhoni era

ENGLAND INNINGS

OVER 50 | SCORE 350/7 (Woakes 9, Willey 10)

14 runs from the last over as England put a gigantic 351 run target on board. Pressure on Indian openers now to give the hosts a bright start.

OVER 48 | SCORE 33065 (Moeen 27, Woakes 1)

Ben Stokes, the danger-man departs while attempting a big one. Chris Woakes the new batsman to walk in but can India restrict England under 330?

BA Stokes c Yadav b Bumrah 62 (40b)

OVER 46 | SCORE 297/5 (Stokes 52, Moeen 10)

Raining boundaries in Pune. Ben Stokes taking bowlers for a ride, no matter if they are seamers or spinners. Terrific death-over batting by England. Meanwhile, Bumrah bowls his third waist-high ball in third over. 12 runs from the over.

OVER 44 | SCORE 260/5 (Stokes 31, Moeen 4)

After initial disciplined bowling, Bumrah gets punished by Ben Stokes in the 44th over. England still on course to course to put 320-plus target on board.

OVER 42 | SCORE 245/5 (Stokes 12, Moeen 0)

Another set batsman, Joe Root departs! Bumrah produces a slower one as Pandya takes catch at long-on boundary. Big wicket for India.

JE Root c Pandya b Bumrah 78 (95b)

OVER 41 | SCORE 240/4 (Root 77, Stokes 9)

It looks like a 320-plus game considering the form of batsman on crease and the current run rate. How far can England go?

OVER 38 | SCORE 221/4 (Root 68, Stokes 1)

Jos Buttler falls prey to Hardik Pandya, who gets who gets his 2nd wicket of the match. England looking to up the tempo but Indian fielders well placed.

JC Buttler c Dhawan b Pandya 31 (36b)

OVER 36 | SCORE 211/3 (Root 66, Buttler 24)

Busy period of play in Pune. Joe Root and Jos Buttler have added 54 runs in exactly nine overs for the fourth-wicket partnership as England look to post a huge total.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has completed his spell of 10 overs, conceding 50 runs for a wicket, that of England opener Jason Roy (73 off 61 balls) – stumped by MS Dhoni.

OVER 33 | SCORE 189/3 (Root 51, Buttler 16)

FIFTY for Joe Root as Powerplay 2 is underway! A score around 300 looks certain if India don't get quick wickets from here on.

OVER 27 | SCORE 157/3 (Root 34, Buttler 0)

English skipper Eoin Morgan departs as India get their third wicket of the match. Pandya's terrific spell of bowling finally yields the result he and India wanted.

EJG Morgan c Dhoni b Pandya 28 (26b)

OVER 25 | SCORE 149/2 (Root 34, Morgan 25)

Root-Morgan carry England forward! The visitors maintain a run-a-ball as the game reaches mid-way.

OVER 21 | SCORE 107/2 (Root 21, Morgan 2)

Ravindra Jadeja gets India the breakthrough. Eoin Morgan comes out to bat and was almost dismissed LBW on first ball. Roy's dismissal records another stumping in Dhoni's books.

JJ Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73 (61b)

OVER 18 | SCORE 107/1 (Roy 73, Root 18)

Ashwin too brought into the attack and he was unfortunate to not remove Roy as the Englishman's catch gets dropped in the 18th over. This might come back to haunt India.

OVER 14 | SCORE 87/1 (Roy 60, Root 12)

England look well settled as Virat Kohli introduces Ravindra Jadeja in attack. The visitors cruising at over 6 runs average as of now.

OVER 10 | SCORE 67/1 (Roy 52, Root 1)

Jason Roy continues to build his explosive innings fro one end to complete a 50 in just 36 ball, that too inside the first 10 overs.

OVER 7 | SCORE 44/1 (Roy 31, Root 0)

WICKET for India. Jasprit Bumrah with a terrific direct hit on stumps proves enough to send Alex Hales back to pavilion.

OVER 5 | SCORE 28/0 (Roy 21, Hales 5)

Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav continue their spell. New captain Virat Kohli is encouraging his bowlers to continue trying!

OVER 3 | SCORE 22/0 (Roy 18, Hales 1)

Jason Roy, the man who is tearing Indian bowlers apart early in the innings, was given out by the on-field umpire but chose to take a review and the third umpire reversed the decision as the ball seemed to be drifting outside leg stump.

OVER 1 | SCORE 5/0 (Roy 4, Hales 1)

Jason Roy and Alex Hales begin England's innings, with Umesh Yadav starting off India's attack with the ball. The pitch is expected to provide bowlers early help. Let's see if India can make it count.

SQUAD

India playing XI: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli (c), Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh, Bumrah

England playing XI: Roy, Hales, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Buttler, Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Willey, Ball

ALERT: Pandey, Rahane Bhuvneshwar and Mishra miss out on final XI.

TOSS: Virat Kohil wins the toss and elects to field first.

The Men in Blue will be looking to kick start the new era under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli with a bang and a 4-0 series win in Tests will certainly add to the confidence of the hosts as Eoin-Morgan led England will be determined to spoil the party.

The match will mark Kohli's first assignment as the skipper of this incredibly talented Indian side with huge bench strength, though MS Dhoni will continue to be the guiding force as the former overcomes this transition phase.

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra were the three veterans who marked their return in the Indian squad after a long gap. While Yuvraj is all but certain to partner MS Dhoni in the middle order, it remains to be seen if either Raina or Nehra get a chance to spart in the opening match.

As far as opening spot is concerned, Lokesh Rahul will most likely be paired with Shikhar Dhawan while Kohli, Yuvraj, Rahane and Dhoni will fill the top 6. (IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Where to watch?)

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin will most likely be accompanied by Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department.

With one eye on the ICC Champions Trophy in England, both hosts and the tourists will be looking to test their squads in a series which comprises of two possible title challengers for the mega even in June.

Eoin Morgan will likely have Jason Roy and Alex Hales open the batting while Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali will form the middle order. Adil Rashid Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes will form the bowling brigade. (FULL PREVIEW)

COMPLETE SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jake Ball, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of 1st ODI between India and England in Pune.