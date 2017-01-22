LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI – Rahane replaces Dhawan in India's final XI

New Delhi: With over 1400 runs scored in the first two ODIs, Eden Gardens crowd embrace another run fest in the final ODI of the 3-match series between India and England.

(LIVE SCORECARD)

# Sunil Gavaskar rings the Eden Gardens bell as players come out on field to start the match.

ENG XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Bairstow, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, D Willey, J Ball

India XI: Rahul, Rahane, Kohli(c), Yuvraj, Dhoni(wk), Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah, Bhuvi

TOSS: India win the toss and elect to bowl first!

While the first match in Pune witnessed the combination of Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav ripping England bowlers apart, the Cuttack crowd saw two veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh rolled back pages to produce one of their best performances in the Indian shirt.

However, it remains to be seen whether Indian openers - who have been severely below par in both matches – step up and deliver in a match which could well decide the fate of one or two of them. (IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI - Where to watch?)

This One-day International in Kolkata will be India's final ODI before the ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place in June.(IND vs ENG: Full Coverage)

Despite being considered as a dead rubber, Indian coach Anil Kumble along with the selectors will be looking to test the strength in depth of their incredibly talented squad, sensing this as the perfect opportunity to analyze the performance of many promising youngsters ahead of the ICC event.

India might have sealed the series but still have have various questions to sort given related to some players form, including the bowling department.

With the reports of Shikhar Dhawan being unfit for this ODI, Ajinkya Rahane might be the one opening alongside KL Rahul. It also is to be noted that Rahane hasn’t played a single 50 over game against England before and would consider this as golden opportunity to cement his place in the opening department considering Shikhar Dhawan's form.

As far as England are concerned, the side mostly comprise of the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, while Adil Rashid might just be recalled in the squad after being left out of 2nd ODI squad.

India's likely XI: Likely XI: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah