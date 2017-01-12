New Look For Men in Blue: BCCI unveils new jersey of Team India, see pic

New Delhi: Days after installing Virat Kohli as the captain of Team India across all three formats of the game, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled a new-look, feature-rich jersey for all the teams.

According to the BCCI, the key feature in the new jersey is '4D Quickness', which "provides multi-directional and multi-dimensional stretch for quickness along with tuned breathability that helps with temperature regulation to keep athletes cool."

Another important feature, which the BCCI explained about is that of Zero distractions' which is "designed to help minimize distractions and maximize performance on the field."

Redefine the Game. Define Your Future. Introducing the new national ODI team jersey. In stores now. pic.twitter.com/DotMYjksKN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

Talking about the new jersey, the outgoing limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that these aforementioned features will obviously help "the team on the field."

"The game has been evolving over the years and the need to have kits that are designed to suit the modern game has always been the priority for the team management and Nike. Features like the 4D quickness and Zero distractions will definitely help the team on the field," he told BCCI.tv.

Nike has been providing kits to Team India for the past 12 years, and it's been reported that the sportswear giants have spoken to Indian cricketers in a bid to understand their demands before designing the kit.

The new jersey will be available in select Nike outlets from January 2017.

Kohli & Co will be seen wearing this new jersey for the first time when they take on England in the first of three ODI matches this Sunday.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.