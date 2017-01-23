Virat Kohli takes review without MS Dhoni's consent, instantly regrets – Watch Video

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has been India's saviour when it comes to taking DRS and even Virat Kohli admitted ahead of the start of ODI series that Dhoni's expertise in the subject will bring a lot of value to the team.

Dhoni, who impressed with two spot-on reviewals in the first two matches of the series, wasn't too interested in going for DRS during the 3rd ODI but saw a pretty-convinced Virat Kohli take an impulsive decision for review for the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan.

Virat decided to take the DRS before listening to Dhoni who was saying no and it was NOT OUT #INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/YtgQVUAdUm — Sai Kishore (@DivingSlip) January 22, 2017

Dhoni's reaction at that Kohli review.. Priceless!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/iZr0tWuZxj — Naam M Kya Rakha Hai (@HaoBePakaMat) January 22, 2017

The video shows that Dhoni didn't give is nod for the review and was smiling on Kohli's decision to still go for it.