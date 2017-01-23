close
Virat Kohli takes review without MS Dhoni's consent, instantly regrets – Watch Video

The DRS review showed Eoin Morgan was not out and hence India's review was wasted.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:21
Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has been India's saviour when it comes to taking DRS and even Virat Kohli admitted ahead of the start of ODI series that Dhoni's expertise in the subject will bring a lot of value to the team.

Dhoni, who impressed with two spot-on reviewals in the first two matches of the series, wasn't too interested in going for DRS during the 3rd ODI but saw a pretty-convinced Virat Kohli take an impulsive decision for review for the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan.

The video shows that Dhoni didn't give is nod for the review and was smiling on Kohli's decision to still go for it.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:20

