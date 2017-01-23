close
Watch: Virat Kohli's picture perfect cover drive will remind you of Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli unleashed a wonderful cover drive in 3rd ODI against England at Eden Gardens, reminding fans of the old Sachin Tendulkar days.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:57
Screen Grab

New Delhi: India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who had virtually mastered every shot in cricket books and had even invented many, was known for his straight and cover drives that hardly anyone in world cricket could match.

But lately, his potential successor Virat Kohli has been winning the hearts of the cricket fraternity with a plethora of sublime strokes. The Delhi batsman unleashed a wonderful cover drive in 3rd ODI against England at Eden Gardens, which would have reminded fans of the Master Blaster.

WATCH: Virat Kohli takes review without MS Dhoni's consent, instantly regrets!

Just to take you back in old times, here's a video of Sachin hitting Brett Lee to a magnificent cover drive.

Which one did you like the most?

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 18:55

