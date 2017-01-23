Watch: Virat Kohli's picture perfect cover drive will remind you of Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli unleashed a wonderful cover drive in 3rd ODI against England at Eden Gardens, reminding fans of the old Sachin Tendulkar days.
New Delhi: India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who had virtually mastered every shot in cricket books and had even invented many, was known for his straight and cover drives that hardly anyone in world cricket could match.
But lately, his potential successor Virat Kohli has been winning the hearts of the cricket fraternity with a plethora of sublime strokes. The Delhi batsman unleashed a wonderful cover drive in 3rd ODI against England at Eden Gardens, which would have reminded fans of the Master Blaster.
WATCH: Virat Kohli takes review without MS Dhoni's consent, instantly regrets!
Just to take you back in old times, here's a video of Sachin hitting Brett Lee to a magnificent cover drive.
Which one did you like the most?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- LIVE: Jallikattu Bill passed unanimously in state Assembly; violence rocks Tamil Nadu
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Bigots at it again! Mohammed Shami called un-Islamic for posting picture with dog