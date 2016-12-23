WATCH: Five enduring moments from India-England Test series

New Delhi: India beat England 4-0 in the the just concluded five-match Test series. The series will be remembered for many highs and lows from either side.

Here are our top five enduring moments:

1. Mohammed Shami broke Alastair Cook’s off stump

It happened during second day's play of the Visakhapatnam Test. Shami produced an unplayable delivery to uproot Cook's wicket.

Starting India's proceedings with the ball were seamers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav as Virat Kohli was hoping to strike an early blow with the new ball.

It was just the third over of the match when Mohammed Shami was bowling to English skipper Alastair Cook.

The third ball of the over saw Shami's delivery deceive Cook, passing through the space between bat and pad.

2. Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes fight spiced up series

Kohli got into a verbal spat with Stokes during first day's play of the Visakhapatnam Test.

As soon as Stokes was dismissed, an apparent war of words emerged between him and Indian captain, the reason for which isn't known.

On-field umpires diffused the situation but the fire was stoking between the two, and on the third day's play, Kohli produced, probably, the best ever sending off.

3. Keaton Jennings scored a brilliant hundred on debut

England debutant Jennings hit a brilliant hundred in Mumbai against a famed Indian spin attack.

Coming in for injured Haseeb Hameed, who himself missed out on a deserved hundred by 18 runs in the debut match, Jennings played scored the highest score by a debutant against India.

He scored 112, and in the process became the ninth England player to make a debut century away from home and the third in India.

4. Karun Nair became second Indian to score a triple ton

On the fourth day of the fifth and final Test, Nair scored a triple hundred to enter history books. He became the first Indian cricketer to convert maiden Test ton into a triple century.

He is the only other Indian other than Virender Sehwag to hit a triple hundred.

The moment came in the 191st over, batting on 299, he played a cut shot against Adil Rashid past covers to reach the feat with a boundary. He remained unbeaten on 303 runs.

5. Ravindra Jadeja emulated Kapil Dev's epic 1983 World Cup final catch

In the same match, Jadeja produced a brilliant running catch which reminded Indian fans of the 1983 World Cup final catch taken by Kapil Dev.

Jadeja himself ended with a 10-wicket haul in the match, with seven of those scalps coming in the England's second innings.